French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.00. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 234,637 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09.

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

