Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,459. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 154,476 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.