Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Receives €49.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.49 ($58.23).

Several research firms have weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of FRE opened at €38.65 ($45.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.50. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

