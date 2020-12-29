FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Trading 0.5% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.65. 33,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 25,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000.

