Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTEK opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.