Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $70,910.68

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $70,910.68 and approximately $343,367.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00587320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.