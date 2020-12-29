Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Tops $69,757.14

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $69,757.14 and approximately $359,401.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

