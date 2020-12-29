Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.0797 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $69,757.14 and $359,401.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

