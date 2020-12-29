Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

FURY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:FURY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

