FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $24,884.16 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 277.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $24,884.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 165% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00044209 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002316 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020290 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002617 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

