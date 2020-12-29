Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Up 11.9%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $12.99. 190,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 207,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.