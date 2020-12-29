Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0006

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 153% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Gala has a market cap of $4.23 million and $126,250.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 129% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00134078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00588774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00312823 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00053328 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

