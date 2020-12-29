GAMB Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 63% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $824,134.00 and approximately $24,038.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00042804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00284123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.49 or 0.02080954 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

