GCN Coin Market Capitalization Tops $21,659.53 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $21,659.53 and $51.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00468889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,211.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

