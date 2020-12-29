GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 277,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 763,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in GEE Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.