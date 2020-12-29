Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

GBIO traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 3,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.