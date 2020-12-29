Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.83. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 197,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

