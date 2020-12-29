Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $106.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $3,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

