Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Gold Road Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.