Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 138.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 215.9% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $3,399.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00462183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.