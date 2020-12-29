Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $22.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

GDEN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 66,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

