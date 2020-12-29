GoldMint (MNTP) Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $244,916.33 and $503.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00044116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00290964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.02129784 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

