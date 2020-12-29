Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.80 None Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

GPMT stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

