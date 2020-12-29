Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and $1,969.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

