GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0118

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $58,744.32 and approximately $1,988.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00141644 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00193902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00603591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00324255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055512 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,985,094 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

