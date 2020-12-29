Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 45.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Qorvo by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

