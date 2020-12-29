Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $303.02 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.92.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

