Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 103,423 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CAE were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

