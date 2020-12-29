Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 304 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

