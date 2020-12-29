Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,138 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 114.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 159.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

