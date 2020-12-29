Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 94 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

Shares of FTNT opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

