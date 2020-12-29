GridCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,112.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,112.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,499,064 coins and its circulating supply is 410,846,032 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

