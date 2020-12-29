Group 1 Automotive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,035 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the average volume of 312 call options.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.45. 4,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.