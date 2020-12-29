Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.51.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

