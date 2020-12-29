(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from (GRT.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(GRT.TO) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$87.90 million for the quarter.

GRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins raised (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

