Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $126.68 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075,249 shares of company stock valued at $715,576,164. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

