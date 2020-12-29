Guider Market Cap Reaches $13,869.22 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $13,869.22 and $24.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

