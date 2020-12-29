Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 19.4% Higher

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares traded up 19.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. 1,558,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 259,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

