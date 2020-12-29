Handshake Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $33.46 million and approximately $443,170.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,630.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $736.77 or 0.02666556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00475894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.01297669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00587306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00241763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 344,874,673 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

