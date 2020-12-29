Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

