HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $214,657.18

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $214,657.18 and approximately $20,487.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

