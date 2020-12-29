Head to Head Analysis: Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) & Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frank’s International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International -72.93% -10.38% -8.48% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frank’s International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International $579.92 million 1.06 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -8.24 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million N/A -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frank’s International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frank’s International and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frank’s International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frank’s International presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Frank’s International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frank’s International is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Frank’s International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Frank’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Frank’s International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frank’s International beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

