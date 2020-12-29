Head to Head Analysis: International Paper (NYSE:IP) & Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Paper and Orchids Paper Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper $22.38 billion 0.87 $1.23 billion $4.43 11.15 Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Volatility and Risk

International Paper has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Paper and Orchids Paper Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper 2 4 6 0 2.33 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Paper presently has a consensus target price of $43.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Given International Paper’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe International Paper is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Paper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Paper and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper 2.37% 17.27% 3.79% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Paper beats Orchids Paper Products on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics and more. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end-use applications comprising brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. It sells its uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brands. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

