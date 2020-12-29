Head to Head Review: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) vs. P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for P10 and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64

Edison International has a consensus price target of $70.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than P10.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edison International $12.35 billion 1.91 $1.41 billion $4.70 13.29

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Edison International 3.23% 10.57% 2.51%

Summary

Edison International beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

