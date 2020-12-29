Head to Head Survey: Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) versus Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smiths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smiths Group and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smiths Group and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smiths Group $3.18 billion 2.57 $334.59 million $0.62 33.29 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 12.24 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smiths Group and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smiths Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Smiths Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Conversion Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, construction, and domestic appliance markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

