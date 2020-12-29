Head to Head Survey: Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) vs. Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exagen and Laboratory Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laboratory Co. of America 0 1 15 0 2.94

Exagen currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.36%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $225.19, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Exagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exagen and Laboratory Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $40.39 million 3.72 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -1.40 Laboratory Co. of America $11.55 billion 1.69 $823.80 million $11.32 17.76

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88% Laboratory Co. of America 6.79% 21.05% 8.83%

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Exagen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular and infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other procedures. In addition, it provides a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, QIAGEN N.V, Ciox Health, Circuit Clinical, and Riverside Medical Group. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

