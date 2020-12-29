Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

HCSG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 461,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,792. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 317,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

