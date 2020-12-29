Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

PEAK stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

