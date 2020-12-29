Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.0870 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Hegic has a market cap of $27.44 million and $1.44 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00141830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00205652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00602605 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00328497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00055209 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,570,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Token Trading

