Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach Sells 1,315 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $11,887.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

